Zelensky reveals why he may skip Pope Francis' funeral

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday he might miss Pope Francis' funeral on Saturday, which US President Donald Trump is also to attend, due to important "military meetings".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday he might miss Pope Francis' funeral on Saturday due to important "military meetings". © Tetiana DZHAFAROVA / AFP

Zelensky had earlier said he would attend the Vatican funeral, where he wanted to meet Trump – who is pressuring both Kyiv and Moscow to reach a deal on the three-year war in Ukraine.

"If I am not [there] in time, Ukraine will be represented at a proper level," Zelensky said as he visited the site of a deadly Russian strike on Kyiv.

"The foreign minister and the first lady will be there. As for me, it was important for me to be here. There are several military meetings in Ukraine today," he added.

Zelensky said he would have a "number of meetings", including on the strike on Kyiv that had killed 12 people a day earlier.

"There are several closed questions about this strike. And about Ukraine's corresponding steps. I don't know how long it will take. So if I have time, I will definitely be present [at the funeral]," he said.