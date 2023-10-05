Ukraine reports dozens killed in Russian missile strike on grocery store

Groza, Ukraine - Ukrainian officials said Thursday that a Russian strike on a grocery store and café in the eastern region of Kharkiv had killed dozens of people.

Dozens of people were killed after a Russian missile strike hit a grocery store and café in the Ukrainian village of Hroza. © via REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the strike had slammed into the Kupiansk district of the war-battered region bordering Russia, where Moscow's forces have been pushing to recapture territory they lost last year to Ukrainian troops.



"The brutal Russian crime of hitting an ordinary grocery store with a rocket is a completely deliberate terrorist attack," Zelensky said in a statement on social media.

The Ukrainian prosecutor general said at least 49 people were killed.

Zelensky posted an image of a woman kneeling over the body of someone apparently killed in the strike, with other corpses strewn around her, while rescue workers worked nearby.

The head of the Kharkiv region Oleg Sinegubov said the strike hit a cafe and shop around 1:15 PM local time (6:15 EDT) in the village of Hroza.

The village is around 20 miles west of Kupiansk, a frontline town, and is estimated to have had a pre-war population of around 500 people.