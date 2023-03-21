Ukraine thanks US for new military aid as it announces assassination of "traitor"

Kyiv, Ukraine - The US will provide Ukraine with $350 million in new military aid to defend itself in the war against Russia , it announced on Monday.

The US and the EU will provide Ukraine with more military aid to defend itself in the war against Russia © ARIS MESSINIS / AFP

The package mainly includes ammunition, the Department of Defense said. Equipment for mine clearance, fuel tankers, and thermal imaging systems are also to be delivered.



Since the beginning of the war, US military aid has totaled well over $30 billion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has welcomed the aid, as well as a similar package announced by the European Union, which includes one million artillery shells.

"Rapid deliveries and also the production of ammunition is foreseen," Zelensky said in his daily video message on Monday evening. "This is a strategic step."

He added: "This strengthens the conviction that we are united, that the movement towards victory over the terrorist state cannot be stopped."