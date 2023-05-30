Ukraine war: Politicians shelter underground during daytime attack on Kyiv

Kyiv, Ukraine - A Ukrainian lawmaker has said politicians sheltered underground during a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine during daylight hours on Monday.

Destroyed cars were removed after heavy damage during a Russian drone strike in Kyiv, Ukraine. © REUTERS

Russia launched 11 ballistic and cruise missiles at Kyiv at around 11:30 AM local time, according to the commander-in-chief of the armed forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

All the missiles were shot down, the commander said.

Ukrainian MP Vadym Ivchenko said the attack was launched during a two-hour parliamentary plenary session in Kyiv.

Speaking to the PA news agency, he said: "When we heard the alarm, the members of parliament and everybody went to the basement underground just to be safe.

"Of course, they choose the time exactly when we have a plenary session that is just two hours, and they tried to hit the center of Kyiv with missiles."

Like many residents of Kyiv, Ivchenko has been repeatedly woken during the night in recent weeks by the sound of explosions.

He said: "I just switch on Netflix and spend time until the morning because I can’t sleep because my heart is out of body and I don’t know what to do and how to go to sleep."

Ivchenko said Ukraine’s "air defense is doing a great job right now for everyone in Kyiv" but “for the children and for the women, it’s a really tough time."