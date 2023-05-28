Ukraine war: Russia launches massive overnight drone attack on Kyiv

Kyiv, Ukraine – Russia carried out one of the heaviest drone attacks in recent months against Ukraine during the night, the Ukrainian air force said on Sunday.

A firefighter at a site of a tobacco factory in Kyiv, Ukraine, damaged during a Russian drone strike. © REUTERS

"In total, the launch of a record number of kamikaze drones was registered: 54!" the air force wrote on Telegram early Sunday.

Military officials said that 52 of the aerial drones were shot down and that the attack was mainly aimed at the capital Kyiv.

Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said a 35-year-old woman was injured by debris from a falling drone and a 41-year-old man was killed.

40 drones were shot down over Kyiv in the nighttime assault. It was the 14th such attack since the beginning of May, military governor Serhiy Popko wrote on Telegram.

Several buildings were damaged and fires broke out. Damage was also reported in the regional capital of Zhytomyr, some 75 miles west of Kyiv. There were no fatalities, according to the mayor of Zhytomyr, Serhiy Sukhomlyn.

In addition to the drone attacks, Ukrainian authorities reported artillery fire on the Sumy region on the border with Russia and the town of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region.