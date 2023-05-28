Ukraine war: Russia launches massive overnight drone attack on Kyiv
Kyiv, Ukraine – Russia carried out one of the heaviest drone attacks in recent months against Ukraine during the night, the Ukrainian air force said on Sunday.
"In total, the launch of a record number of kamikaze drones was registered: 54!" the air force wrote on Telegram early Sunday.
Military officials said that 52 of the aerial drones were shot down and that the attack was mainly aimed at the capital Kyiv.
Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said a 35-year-old woman was injured by debris from a falling drone and a 41-year-old man was killed.
40 drones were shot down over Kyiv in the nighttime assault. It was the 14th such attack since the beginning of May, military governor Serhiy Popko wrote on Telegram.
Several buildings were damaged and fires broke out. Damage was also reported in the regional capital of Zhytomyr, some 75 miles west of Kyiv. There were no fatalities, according to the mayor of Zhytomyr, Serhiy Sukhomlyn.
In addition to the drone attacks, Ukrainian authorities reported artillery fire on the Sumy region on the border with Russia and the town of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Ukraine gets hit by heaviest drone attacks in months
Nikopol is on the north bank of the Dnipro River opposite Enerhodar, where the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is located. The plant has been occupied by Russians since the beginning of the war. Nikopol has been under fire on and off for months.
On Sunday, a British intelligence update shared on Twitter said that Russian citizens are increasingly called upon to make sacrifices for the war in Ukraine.
It reported: "Russian state-backed media and business groups have petitioned the Economic Ministry to authorize a six-day week for workers in the face of the economic demands of the war, apparently without additional pay."
The British Ministry of Defense has been publishing daily updates on the course of the Kremlin's war in Ukraine since the outset, based on intelligence. Moscow accuses London of a disinformation campaign.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked allies Germany, Finland, Canada, and Iceland for fresh weapons deliveries in his evening video broadcast from Kyiv.
The support will help strengthen Ukraine's air defense and its overall defense capability against Russian terror, he said on Saturday.
At the same time, he announced even tougher sanctions against Russia to end the country's war on Ukraine. He added 220 companies and 51 people to the list of those "who work for terror."
At the same time, he announced even tougher sanctions against Russia to end the country's war on Ukraine. He added 220 companies and 51 people to the list of those "who work for terror."
Cover photo: REUTERS