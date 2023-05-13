Ukraine war: Zelensky calls on Pope Francis to clearly condemn Russia in Vatican meeting

Vatican City – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Pope Francis to more clearly condemn Russia , following a meeting with the pontiff in the Vatican amid the ongoing Ukraine war .

Pope Francis (l.) meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the Vatican on Saturday. © via REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met Italian leaders and Pope Francis during a visit to Rome on Saturday, as part of a weekend trip abroad that will also take him to Germany. It is the first time the two leaders have met since the war began.

"I'm grateful for his personal attention to the tragedy of millions of Ukrainians," Zelensky wrote on Twitter. "I spoke about tens of thousands of deported children."

"In addition, I asked [Pope Francis] to condemn Russian crimes in Ukraine. Because there can be no equality between the victim and the aggressor."

Francis has repeatedly drawn criticism from the Ukrainian side since the Russian invasion last year as he tried to avoid directly addressing or condemning the warring parties.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also pledged support to Ukraine in its war against Russia "for as long as necessary and beyond," as she met the Ukrainian leader, whom she referred to as her "friend."

Kyiv must be placed in a strong position for negotiations with Russia "because peace cannot follow capitulation, that would be a dangerous peace for Europe," Meloni said.

Meloni underlined that she strongly supports Ukraine's bid to join the European Union. Kyiv is not only fighting for itself, but also for the rest of Europe, "for all of us."

Ukraine hopes to start concrete EU accession negotiations this year.