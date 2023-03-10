Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly denied a cameo appearance at Oscars

Los Angeles, California - This year's awards season has come to an abrupt end for Ukraine 's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's bid to speak at the 95th Oscars has reportedly been rejected. © Collage: REUTERS & aina Le Lardic/European Union 2023/Handout via REUTERS

The comedian-turned-politician was reportedly eyeing a virtual guest spot at this Sunday's 95th Oscars but was turned down, Variety reported Thursday. WME agent Mike Simpson allegedly "made a plea to the Academy" to spotlight Zelensky but was rejected.

Representatives for the academy, WME, and ABC did not immediately respond to a request for comment when separately contacted by the LA Times on Thursday.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine more than a year ago, Zelensky has appeared at several high-profile awards shows, and events to bring attention to the ongoing war.

In April 2022, Zelensky appeared virtually at the 64th Grammy Awards.

"The war. What's more opposite to music?" he said in a prerecorded message. "The silence of ruined cities and killed people. Our children draw swooping rockets, not shooting stars. Over 400 children have been injured and 153 children died, and we will never see them drawing."

"Our parents are happy to wake up in the morning – in bomb shelters, but alive. Our loved ones don't know if we will be together again. The war doesn't let us choose who survives and who stays in eternal silence."

The speech was followed by John Legend's performance of Free. The hit-maker was joined by Ukrainian performers, including Siuzanna Iglidan, Mika Newton, and Lyuba Yakimchuk. Onstage, they wore either blue or gold – the colors of the Ukrainian flag.