Ukraine's Zelensky to meet Pentagon delegation after Washington plan to end war emerges

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with top Pentagon officials in Kyiv on Thursday, his office said, as details emerge of a US plan to end the war with Moscow on terms favorable to the Kremlin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to meet with top Pentagon officials in Kyiv on Thursday. © REUTERS

The meeting will take place a day after Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff skipped a meeting with Zelensky in Turkey, in a blow to Kyiv's hopes to reinvigorate diplomacy and re-engage Washington in pressuring Russia to halt its invasion.

It also comes a day after a Russian strike killed at least 26 people in one of Moscow's deadliest attacks on Ukraine this year.

A Pentagon delegation, headed by US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll, arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Zelensky's aide Dmytro Lytvyn told journalists the Ukrainian leader plans to meet them.

The delegation met Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmygal on Wednesday evening.

US officials have rarely visited Ukraine since President Donald Trump returned to office in January.

US media have reported that Washington and Moscow have been secretly working on a plan to end the almost four-year war, triggered by Russia's 2022 invasion.

A Ukrainian source familiar with the draft proposals told AFP the plan would require Kyiv to cede land and cut the size of its army by more than half – amounting to capitulation.

The Kremlin said it had nothing to say about the reports.