Viral Video of the Day for November 18, 2025: Woman's platform shoes betray her in hilarious bar staircase tumble
In today's Viral Video of the Day, TikTok is cracking up over security footage that captured a woman's chaotic encounter with a set of bar stairs – all thanks to her platform shoes.
In the clip, the woman is seen confidently making her way down a crowded bar staircase before her ankle suddenly gives out, sending her into a full tumble while shocked patrons look on.
The dramatic roll down the steps has viewers wincing and laughing in equal measure.
In a follow-up video, the woman reassured everyone that she's totally fine – just a little bruised and very annoyed.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@raebabydeer