Viral Video of the Day for November 18, 2025: Woman's platform shoes betray her in hilarious bar staircase tumble

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, TikTok is cracking up over security footage that captured a woman's chaotic encounter with a set of bar stairs – all thanks to her platform shoes.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the woman is seen confidently making her way down a crowded bar staircase before her ankle suddenly gives out, sending her into a full tumble while shocked patrons look on.

The dramatic roll down the steps has viewers wincing and laughing in equal measure.

In a follow-up video, the woman reassured everyone that she's totally fine – just a little bruised and very annoyed.

Check it out:

This woman took one step in platform shoes down the stairs and her ankle said nope!
This woman took one step in platform shoes down the stairs and her ankle said nope!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@raebabydeer
