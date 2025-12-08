Zelensky consults European allies Starmer, Merz, and Macron after Trump's latest criticism

London, UK - Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's official residence on Monday for talks with European allies, after President Donald Trump accused him of not reading the US proposal to end the war with Russia .

(L-R) Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and France's President Emmanuel Macron sit down ahead of a meeting inside 10 Downing Street in central London on Monday. © ADRIAN DENNIS / POOL / AFP

The discussions come after days of talks between Ukrainian and US officials in Miami ended on Saturday with no apparent breakthrough, with Zelensky committing to further negotiations.

An official familiar with the negotiations told AFP on Monday that territory was still "the most problematic issue" in the talks to end the almost four-year-long conflict.

Starmer welcomed Zelensky to Downing Street shortly after 1:00 PM local time (1300 GMT), as an AFP reporter saw, where they went inside for discussions with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Starmer insisted he would not be pushing Zelensky to accept the deal spearheaded by Trump's administration, the initial version of which was criticised by Ukraine's allies as overly favourable to Russia.

"I won't be putting pressure on the president," Starmer told ITV News.

"The most important thing is to ensure that if there is a cessation of hostilities, and I hope there is, it has to be just and it has to be lasting, which is what we will be focused on this afternoon," he added.

The tricky subject of how Europe can potentially best use frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine was also to be discussed.

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper was in Washington on Monday, where she will meet her US counterpart Marco Rubio.

Moscow has meanwhile continued to strike Ukraine, wounding at least nine people overnight Sunday to Monday, according to Ukrainian officials.

Zelensky said he had joined his negotiators for a "very substantive and constructive" call with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner during the Miami negotiations.