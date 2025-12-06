Zelensky confirms "very substantive" call with Trump envoys

Kyiv, Ukraine - President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday he and his negotiators who are discussing a US-led plan for Ukraine had a "very substantive and constructive" call with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

"Ukraine is committed to continuing to work honestly with the American side to bring about real peace," Zelensky said on Telegram as the third day of the talks were to be held in Florida.

"We agreed on the next steps and the format of the talks with America," he added.

Zelensky, who was in Kyiv, joined the call with top Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov and Andriy Gnatov, the chief of staff of Kyiv's armed forces, both of whom were in Miami for the talks with the US side.

The two Americans – Witkoff, who is US President Donald Trump's special envoy, and Kushner, who is Trump's son-in-law – had been meeting with Umerov and Gnatov since Thursday.

Trump's team is trying to swiftly settle the conflict in Ukraine, which has run for nearly four years.

An initial US plan released two weeks ago was seen by Kyiv and its European allies as aligning too closely with many of Russia's hardline positions, and has since been revised.

Zelensky said the call with Witkoff and Kushner "focused on many aspects and quickly discussed key issues that could guarantee an end to the bloodshed and remove the threat of a third Russian invasion, as well as the threat of Russia failing to fulfil its promises, as has happened many times in the past".

He said he was waiting a "detailed report" from Umerov and Gnatov.