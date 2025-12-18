Zelensky says Ukraine delegation will hold new peace talks in US on Friday and Saturday
Kyiv, Ukraine - President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Ukrainian and US delegations would hold new talks on Friday and Saturday in the US, aiming to end the Russian invasion.
US President Donald Trump has been pushing for a quick deal to end the fighting, and negotiating teams have proposed draft plans to end the war.
"On Friday and Saturday, our team will be in the United States of America; they are already on their way... and the Americans are waiting for them," Zelensky told reporters.
Trump said a deal was closer than ever after Zelensky, US, and European officials agreed on a 20-point plan last week.
But Russia has yet to react to the latest proposal, and Russian leader Vladimir Putin has repeated that Moscow intends to pursue its maximalist military aims in Ukraine.
"We all know Russia's position. They want to seize the whole of Donbas," Zelensky said, referring to two eastern regions of Ukraine that Putin claimed to have annexed in 2022.
Zelensky has repeatedly said Ukraine is not prepared to give up territory that Russian forces have been unable to capture.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Moscow would "certainly" achieve its goals in Ukraine.
