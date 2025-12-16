Reparations for Ukraine: New European body to be created to decide on claims

The Hague, Netherlands - Top European officials on Tuesday met to set up an international body to decide on tens of billions of euros of eventual reparations to compensate Ukraine over Russia's invasion.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has traveled to The Hague, Netherlands, for the launch of the International Claims Commission for Ukraine. © REUTERS

The International Claims Commission for Ukraine will assess and decide on claims for reparations, including any amount to be paid out.

The body was expected to be agreed at a high-level summit Tuesday in The Hague attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

The commission's establishment follows the setting up of a so-called "Register of Damages," which has already received more than 80,000 claims for reparations from individuals or organizations.

The third step will be setting up a compensation fund. It is not clear how that critical part of the process will work in practice.

The reparations mechanism is being coordinated via the Strasbourg-based Council of Europe, the 46-nation group protecting human rights on the continent.

Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel told reporters that the new commission would be based in The Hague.