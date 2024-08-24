Zelensky vows more "retribution" for Russia in independence day address

Kyiv, Ukraine - President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed more "retribution" against Russia Saturday and signed a law banning the Moscow branch of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church as the country celebrated its third independence day since the Russian invasion.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky appears on a screen as he delivers a speech during the country's Independence Day celebrations in Kyiv. © Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Zelensky released a video filmed in a forested border area from where Ukraine launched a surprise incursion into Russia on August 6.



Independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 is being marked with the war at a particularly tense moment, with Ukraine pursuing its incursion into the Kursk region as Russia targets towns in eastern Ukraine.

Standing in a hilly area near where Ukrainian forces entered Russia, Zelensky said "Russia was seeking one thing: to destroy us."

"Instead, today we celebrate the 33rd Independence Day of Ukraine. And what the enemy brought to our land has now returned to its home."

He called President Vladimir Putin a "sick man from Red Square who constantly threatens everyone with the red button," referring to nuclear war. Zelensky vowed that Russia "will know what retribution is."

The Ukrainian leader later held official celebrations on Kyiv's Sofia Square, with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte.

He announced that Ukrainian forces had carried out "successful" tests of a new drone missile – the Palianytsia – and that the "enemy was defeated."

Zelensky said he had also signed a bill to give "full support for all our soldiers operating on the territory of the aggressor state."

Ukraine's Kursk invasion has rattled Moscow, but not slowed Russia's advance in eastern Ukraine.

Kyiv has evacuated some people from the logistics hub of Pokrovsk in the eastern Donetsk region, amid fears that it will fall to Russian forces.