Russia unleashes deadly barrage on Ukraine as Putin follows through with retaliation threat

Kyiv, Ukraine - Moscow launched dozens of missiles and hundreds of drones at Ukraine early Friday, killing at least three people in Kyiv after Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed revenge for last week's daring Ukrainian operation.

Russia unleashed another large-scale aerial attack on Ukraine overnight Friday, killing at least three people in Kyiv. AFP journalists heard air raid sirens and explosions ring out in Kyiv throughout the night as Ukrainian air defense batteries intercepted waves of Russian drones and missiles. Following the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on allies to "decisively" ramp up pressure on Russia to halt its invasion, which has left tens of thousands dead after more than three years of brutal and costly fighting. One image published by the head of Zelensky's office showed a children's playground scattered with rubble and shards of glass. Moscow also said Ukrainian strikes overnight on Russia wounded three people in the western Tula region, while Kyiv claimed to have staged successful attacks on two air fields deep inside Russian territory.

Russia ramps up air attacks on Ukraine

Hundreds of Russian drones swarmed Ukraine, causing damage and injuries in multiple cities. Deadly attacks have escalated in recent weeks even as the two sides hold talks aimed at ending the conflict triggered by Russia's February 2022 invasion. Cities and villages have been destroyed across eastern Ukraine and millions forced to flee their homes, with Russia's forces controlling around one-fifth of Ukraine's territory. The Ukrainian air force said Friday's barrage consisted of 45 missiles and 407 drones. Russian aerial assaults have become larger in recent weeks as concerns build over Ukraine's strained air defense capacity. Putin had earlier this week told US President Donald Trump he would retaliate over Sunday's Ukrainian drone attack, which damaged nuclear-capable military planes worth billions at Russian air bases. The brazen operation, 18 months in the planning, saw Kyiv smuggle more than 100 small drones into Russia, park them near Russian air bases and unleash them in a coordinated attack. Putin has repeatedly rebuffed a ceasefire and US mediation efforts, and Russian negotiators have issued a host of sweeping demands on Ukraine if it wants to halt the fighting.