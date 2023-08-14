Zelensky vows to avenge family of four killed in horrific Russian attack
Kherson, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to strike back after a family of four was killed by Russian artillery shelling of the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson.
"Every occupier destroyed, every piece of Russian equipment burned, fire instead of their headquarters and warehouses, the very eloquent smoke on Kerch bridge and more – all this proves that we will not leave any of Russia's crimes unanswered," he said in his Telegram video on Sunday.
In the Kherson region alone, authorities say seven people were killed and about 15 others injured.
In the village of Shyroka Balka, Russian artillery killed five people – including a family of four including a father, mother, a 12-year-old son, and a baby girl only about three weeks old – on Sunday morning, according to Ukrainian authorities.
The region was shelled 17 times by Russian army fire during the day, Zelensky said in his address. The local military administration announced a regional day of mourning in the region on Monday.
The baby girl's parents were also killed in the village of Shyroka Balka, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram. Her 12-year-old brother was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, Klymenko said. He later died in hospital.
