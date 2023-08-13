Ukraine war: Family and baby killed in Russian shelling attack

Shyroka Balka, Ukraine – Seven people including a baby girl, her 12-year-old brother, and their parents were killed on Sunday by Russian shelling in southern Ukraine , officials said.

The three adults and two children were killed in the village of Shyroka Balka, Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said on messaging app Telegram, releasing pictures showing the aftermath of the shelling attack.

One photo showed a column of black smoke rising above a house.

"A husband, wife and their 23-day-old daughter were killed by enemy artillery fire," Klymenko wrote.

The couple's 12-year-old son was hospitalized in critical condition and later died, Klymenko said in a separate statement.

In the neighboring village of Stanislav, two men aged 57 and 71 were killed, officials said, adding that a woman was wounded.

"Terrorists must be stopped. They must be stopped by force," said Klymenko.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy echoed a similar sentiment on Twitter on Sunday: "Protection from terror requires the destruction of terrorists. And it gives a guarantee that the Russian evil state will never again be able to bring evil to Ukraine. Never again."

Kherson was one of four regions in Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed last year.

Late last year, Russian troops withdrew from the city of Kherson, but Moscow has continued to target settlements in the region. It is still within the range of their artillery.

