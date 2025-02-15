Zelensky warns US not to strike Ukraine deal with Russia "behind our backs"

Munich, Germany - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday warned the US not to strike a deal with Russia "behind our backs," as he urged Europe to take a stand.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during the Munich Security Conference in Germany on February 15, 2025. © REUTERS

Speaking at a gathering of top policymakers in Munich, the Ukrainian leader issued a rallying cry for Europe to take responsibility for its own security – including by eventually forming a continental army.

The plea from Zelensky came a day after he met US Vice President JD Vance as Kyiv scrambles to ensure it is not sidelined in Washington's push to wrap up the three-year war.

"Ukraine will never accept deals made behind our backs without our involvement," Zelensky said in a keynote speech. "No decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine. No decisions about Europe without Europe."

US President Donald Trump upended the status quo of US support for Ukraine this week when he announced he would likely soon meet Russian leader Vladimir Putin to start truce talks.

Zelensky cautioned Putin would seek to use Trump as a "prop in his own performance" – possibly by trying to get him to Moscow for Russia's WWII victory parade in May.

Kyiv has urged Washington to come up with a "common plan" to confront Russia, but Zelensky suggested there was not yet a joint stance after his meeting with Vance.