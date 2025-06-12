Viral Video of the Day for June 12, 2025: Mom shows off toddler's absurd comfort "toy"
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mother captured her adorable daughter's quirky bedtime routine!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Andrea films her daughter getting ready for bed.
But instead of cuddling with a typical stuffed animal, she proudly clutches a wooden Dachshund-shaped cutting board!
"My sister was attached to a sweet potato," one viewer hilariously wrote.
Check out the hilarity:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@yoeunijcw1y