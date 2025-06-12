Viral Video of the Day for June 12, 2025: Mom shows off toddler's absurd comfort "toy"

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mother captured her adorable daughter's quirky bedtime routine!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Andrea films her daughter getting ready for bed. But instead of cuddling with a typical stuffed animal, she proudly clutches a wooden Dachshund-shaped cutting board! "My sister was attached to a sweet potato," one viewer hilariously wrote. Check out the hilarity:

This toddler ditched stuffed animals for a wooden Dachshund-shaped cutting board! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@yoeunijcw1y