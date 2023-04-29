Viral Video of the Day for April 29, 2023: Donkey vs. dog standoff is a kicker
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a faceoff between equines and canines, and the animal hilarity has captivated millions on TikTok.
What happens when a gang of horses comes up against some fur-ocious pups? Serious intimidation tactics!
A video posted by account @paulahmed76 shows a girl and her two dogs checking out a group of horses and donkeys behind a fence. When the doggos bark at the bigger beasts, the horse take a huge step forward.
The move scares the pups silly, and they run away – one even breaking free from its leash.
The real kicker? A donkey can be heard making a noise afterward that seems an awful lot like a chuckle.
"I can't get over the donkey laughing," the clip's text reads. It has been viewed over 29.5 million times!
Check out the standoff shenanigans below:
