Viral Video of the Day for April 28, 2023: Hilarious dog vs. swan chase

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a TikTok video of a man who bravely jumps into a river to retrieve his dog , who is chasing a swan.

A video posted by TikTok creator @tomlking_ shows an intense faceoff between a swan and a golden retriever – who just wanted to make a new friend.

The dog's owner swiftly jumps into a river to recover his pup while the swan he was chasing comically turns around and begins to follow.

Hilarity ensues when a witness interrupts with aggressive noises to scare the bird away.

"The dog named bagel, the chase, the soaked man, the swan attack, the 'kill it' and the roar... OSCAR NOWWW," one TikTok user commented.

The clip has amassed 25.1 million views and 3.6 million likes, with thousands of users commenting on the chaos.

Check it out below: