Viral Video of the Day for July 13, 2025: Little girl wakes up mid-Disneyland ride – and her face says it all!

Anaheim, California - In today's Viral Video of the Day , one little girl couldn't believe her eyes when she woke up from a nap inside Disneyland!

In the clip, the mom shows her child nestled peacefully in her arms - until the familiar tune of "It's a Small World" begins to play.

Slowly, the little girl's eyes open, and the look of confusion on her face is pure gold!

"Being a kid is crazy. You just teleport places while u nap," one viewer hilariously wrote.

Check it out: