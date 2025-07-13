Viral Video of the Day for July 13, 2025: Little girl wakes up mid-Disneyland ride – and her face says it all!
Anaheim, California - In today's Viral Video of the Day, one little girl couldn't believe her eyes when she woke up from a nap inside Disneyland!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the mom shows her child nestled peacefully in her arms - until the familiar tune of "It's a Small World" begins to play.
Slowly, the little girl's eyes open, and the look of confusion on her face is pure gold!
"Being a kid is crazy. You just teleport places while u nap," one viewer hilariously wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@brittikitty