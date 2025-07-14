Viral Video of the Day for July 14, 2025: Dolphins retrieve plastic cups for woman in jaw-dropping TikTok

Bahamas - In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman captured the unbelievable moment when a group of dolphins in the Bahamas helped her recover some plastic cups she accidentally dropped in the ocean.

Could this be the cutest cleanup crew on the planet?

In the viral clip, the woman can be seen calling out to the dolphins for help as the cups float away.

Without hesitation, the dolphins actually listen, diving down and returning the cups to her one by one.

"he looked so proud of himself when you grabbed it," one viewer commented.

Watch the full video: