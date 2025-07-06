Viral Video of the Day for July 6, 2025: Family's panic goes viral as neighbor's fireworks fail horribly!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a family’s wild escape from their neighbor’s epic fireworks fail was captured on their Ring camera, blowing up on social media!

In the clip, Maddie Perez and her family are vibing in their front yard, all set to watch their neighbor's fireworks show.

Chaos hits when the fireworks misfire, shooting sideways instead of skyward – and zooming straight toward the family!

Maddie bolts to her front door, using it like a shield as she holds it open for her family to run inside.

One viewer commented, "yup hope they never do fireworks again."

Check it out: