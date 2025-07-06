Viral Video of the Day for July 6, 2025: Family's panic goes viral as neighbor's fireworks fail horribly!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a family’s wild escape from their neighbor’s epic fireworks fail was captured on their Ring camera, blowing up on social media!

In the clip, Maddie Perez and her family are vibing in their front yard, all set to watch their neighbor's fireworks show.

Chaos hits when the fireworks misfire, shooting sideways instead of skyward – and zooming straight toward the family!

Maddie bolts to her front door, using it like a shield as she holds it open for her family to run inside.

One viewer commented, "yup hope they never do fireworks again."

Check it out:

This family freaked out as their neighbor's fireworks show goes horribly wrong!
This family freaked out as their neighbor's fireworks show goes horribly wrong!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@maddiepperez
