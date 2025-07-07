Viral Video of the Day for July 7, 2025: Golden doodle steals the show with operatic duet!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a playful pup named Charlie perfectly mimicked his owner's incredible operatic notes!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Charlie's owner belts dramatic opera notes while he listens intently.

Then, he joins in, perfectly mimicking her, and the two deliver a powerful, Oscar-worthy performance.

One viewer commented, "Someone get this baby to be the next Phantom of the Opawra!"

Check out the hilarity:

This dog perfectly mimicked his owner's incredible operatic notes, and TikTok viewers are shocked!
This dog perfectly mimicked his owner's incredible operatic notes, and TikTok viewers are shocked!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@superfamouscharlie
