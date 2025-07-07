Viral Video of the Day for July 7, 2025: Golden doodle steals the show with operatic duet!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a playful pup named Charlie perfectly mimicked his owner's incredible operatic notes!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Charlie's owner belts dramatic opera notes while he listens intently.
Then, he joins in, perfectly mimicking her, and the two deliver a powerful, Oscar-worthy performance.
One viewer commented, "Someone get this baby to be the next Phantom of the Opawra!"
Check out the hilarity:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@superfamouscharlie