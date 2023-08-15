Hawaii wildfires: Death toll updated as governor warns of worse to come

Lahaina, Hawaii - The death toll in Hawaii's catastrophic wildfires rose to 99 and could double over the next 10 days, the state's governor said Monday, as emergency personnel painstakingly scoured the incinerated landscape for more human remains.

The death toll in the catastrophic wildfires that wiped out the Hawaiian town of Lahaina rose to at least 99 and is expected to climb further. © REUTERS

Last week's inferno on the island of Maui is already the deadliest US wildfire in a century, with only a quarter of the ruins of the devastated town of Lahaina searched for victims so far.



Governor Josh Green said more fatalities are certain, as emergency responders with cadaver dogs work their way through hundreds of homes and burned-out vehicles.

"There are 99 fatalities that are confirmed," he told a press conference Monday.

Speaking to CNN earlier, Green warned that "over the course of the next 10 days, this number could double."

The historic coastal town of Lahaina was almost totally destroyed by the fast-moving blaze last week, with survivors saying there had been no warnings.

The intensity of the fire and scale of the destruction have made identification of human remains difficult, with some corpses disintegrating as they are uncovered by searchers.

Only three of the 99 victims recovered so far could be identified by their fingerprints, said Maui Police Chief John Pelletier.

Police are encouraging those with missing relatives to give DNA samples that might speed up the process.

Around 25% of Lahaina had been searched, with that expected to rise to 90% by this weekend, Pelletier said.