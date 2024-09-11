Los Angeles wildfires explode and engulf homes as arson suspect is arrested

Wrightwood, California - A wildfire in the hills near Los Angeles exploded overnight, torching dozens of homes as its footprint swelled 1,000% by Wednesday.

A wildfire in the hills near Los Angeles exploded overnight, torching dozens of homes as its footprint swelled 1,000% by Wednesday. © Robyn Beck / AFP

The Bridge Fire is one of three out-of-control blazes that have erupted around the US' second-biggest city, fueled by a punishing heat wave and fanned by gusting winds.



Authorities issued widespread evacuation orders as the fire tore through the towns of Wrightwood and Mt Baldy, destroying at least 33 homes and several cabins and racing through a ski resort.

"We live in the canyon so that fire was coming right in there, and you couldn't take anything out of there," local resident Jenny Alaniz emotionally told broadcaster KTLA.

"I got the dogs out. Our house is gonna burn," she sobbed.

An AFP journalist in Wrightwood witnessed the aftermath of the fire, where the charred shells of buildings and vehicles stood shrouded in smoke.

The fire broke out early Sunday afternoon in Angeles National Forest north of Los Angeles, and by Tuesday had grown to around 4,000 acres (1,600 hectares).

But by Wednesday afternoon, it had roared to 49,000 acres (20,000 hectares), fueled by thick brush that carried the flames into the San Bernardino County community of Wrightwood and the Mountain High ski resort. Resort staff said the resort was largely unscathed.

"All the main lifts and buildings survived with little to no damage," a social media post said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said three people – including one of his deputies – were trapped by the fire in a remote area near Mt. Baldy.

He said thick smoke and blocked roads were hampering the rescue effort.