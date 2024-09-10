Out-of-control wildfires around Los Angeles blanket city in smoke

Los Angeles, California - Out-of-control wildfires surrounding Los Angeles continued to grow Tuesday, forcing families to evacuate and blanketing the sky with choking smoke.

The fast-moving Airport Fire in Orange County has consumed more than 9,000 acres since it was started accidentally on Monday afternoon by workers operating heavy equipment. © REUTERS

Three separate blazes have erupted around the US' second-biggest city, fueled by a punishing heat wave and fanned by gusting winds.



Thousands of firefighters, with support from the National Guard, were battling to slow the spread of fires tearing through tinder-dry brush.

There have been no reports of deaths or serious injuries, but tens of thousands of homes and businesses are being threatened by the looming flames.

The blaze, to the southwest of Los Angeles, was spewing thick smoke into the air, sparking the closure of nearby schools.

Orange County Fire Authority Captain Steve Concialdi said the fire was continuing to grow and bearing down on Santiago Peak, home to radio and television broadcast towers used by local media outlets as well as federal and local government agencies.

Concialdi said crews had been working to protect the peak but had to withdraw from the area because the flames got too intense.

Airplanes could be seen dumping red retardant on hillsides above a well-to-do neighborhood as helicopters dropped water on the flames.

To the northeast of Los Angeles, the Line Fire has now consumed nearly 28,000 acres in San Bernardino County.