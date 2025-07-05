Viral Video of the Day for July 5, 2025: A dozen Dachshund puppies get their first bath in sweet clip!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man named Adam found himself elbow-deep in bubbles, surrounded by a ton of adorable dogs all experiencing their first-ever bath!

In the clip, Adam places all the pups in the tub and gets each of them used to the warm, sudsy water.

The dogs, obviously skeptical at first, quickly warmed up to the adventure, with each coming out clean and smelling fresh.

"Unable to cope with this level of cuteness," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

These adorable dachshund puppies got to experience their first bath time together!
These adorable dachshund puppies got to experience their first bath time together!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@adamthedogman
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@adamthedogman

