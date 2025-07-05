Viral Video of the Day for July 5, 2025: A dozen Dachshund puppies get their first bath in sweet clip!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man named Adam found himself elbow-deep in bubbles, surrounded by a ton of adorable dogs all experiencing their first-ever bath!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Adam places all the pups in the tub and gets each of them used to the warm, sudsy water.
The dogs, obviously skeptical at first, quickly warmed up to the adventure, with each coming out clean and smelling fresh.
"Unable to cope with this level of cuteness," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@adamthedogman