Man arrested for sparking wildfire after attempt to cremate his dog

Nucla, Colorado - Brent Scott Garber was arrested earlier this month and appeared in court for the first time this week. He has been accused of sparking a serious wildfire in Colorado after attempting to pay respects to his late dog.

Brent Scott Garber has been accused of sparking a serious wildfire in Colorado after attempting to pay respects to his late dog (file photo). © MICHAEL CIAGLO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

As PEOPLE reported, the arrest was made on September 5, shortly after the wildfire broke out the prior month, and Garber was seen driving away from the outbreak site in his car.



A hole was then discovered at the same location, in which the half-burnt body of a dog lay.

Next to it was a gravestone with the inscription: "Oct. 2017 July 2024, Rocket Dog, Rest in Peace Buddy."

Rocket was Garber's beloved furry friend, who had attacked another dog shortly before her death. As a result, the 63-year-old had to have the animal put to sleep.

It seems that Garber had held his own personal funeral for his best friend, where he wanted to cremate the animal. He placed the carcass in the pit, covered it with wood, and set it on fire. He then threw an aerosol can on top.

What Garber did not realize at that moment was that the flames would soon spread to the dry ground.