Dragon Bravo wildfire destroys historic Grand Canyon lodge as criticism of response grows

Grand Canyon Village, Arizona - A growing wildfire at the Grand Canyon's North Rim has now charred at least 50 structures, including a historic lodge inside the popular tourist site and natural wonder, authorities said Monday.

Hundreds of firefighters working from the air and ground in Arizona are battling the so-called Dragon Bravo blaze.

More than 500 tourists and park staffers have been evacuated since the fire broke out on July 4, apparently from a lightning strike.

On Saturday night the flames intensified quickly due to sustained winds gusting at up to 40 miles per hour, the National Park Service said.

According to early assessments, the fire has burned down between 50 and 80 structures, including administrative buildings, a water treatment facility, and a historic building called Grand Canyon Lodge.

It is the only place on the North Rim inside the park where visitors can spend the night. It was rebuilt in the 1930s after being destroyed in a fire and declared a national historic monument in 1987.