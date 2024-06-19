New Mexico's out-of-control wildfires force thousands of evacuations

Ruidoso, New Mexico - Two wildfires burning out of control in New Mexico forced more than 7,000 people to flee Tuesday from a mountainous region of the state, where 500 structures have been damaged or destroyed.

Smoke rises as the South Fork Fire continues to smolder in northern Ruidoso, New Mexico. © REUTERS

The fires broke out Monday in a rural area about a 90-minute drive from the Mexican border, and have encircled the town of Ruidoso, where residents have been hastily evacuated.



"I strongly urge residents of Ruidoso and the surrounding areas to remain calm and heed official instructions to help minimize risk," Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said on X, the former Twitter. She declared a state of emergency in the region.

By mid-day Tuesday, the two blazes were 0% contained, and had scorched some 30 square miles and impacted more than 500 structures, according to New Mexico fire authorities.

The larger South Fork fire grew rapidly and has exhibited "extreme" behavior and "intense heat," according to the latest bulletin.

Authorities fear strong winds could complicate firefighting efforts.