Post Fire rages as hundreds evacuated in southern California

Gorman, California - A major wildfire prompted at least 1,200 evacuations in southern California over the weekend as the blaze continues to rage.

Firefighters respond to the Post Fire as it burns through the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area in Lebec, California. © DAVID SWANSON / AFP

The Post Fire broke out in Gorman on Saturday and is burning along Interstate 5 north of Los Angeles. The cause is still unknown, the Associated Press reported.

Sunday saw the blaze grow to nearly 23 square miles as firefighters battled to contain the flames.

Strong winds frustrated efforts to drop water and fire retardant from the air. The gusts are expected to continue through Monday.

Nearly 1,200 people were evacuated from the Hungry Valley and Pyramid Lake areas, which are popular outdoor destinations.

No injuries have been reported thus far.

Elsewhere in California, the Hesperia Fire broke out Saturday in San Bernardino County, promoting evacuation warnings and road closures.

The Point Fire sparked evacuations on Sunday near Lake Sonoma, about 80 miles north of San Francisco.