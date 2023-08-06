Meet the 90-year-old bodybuilder: The oldest bodybuilder in the world!

Jim Arrington is a 90-year-old bodybuilder, making him the oldest in the world. TAG24 takes a look at the oldest male and female bodybuilders in the world.

By Evan Williams

Most people expect that they'll get weaker and more frail as they age, but while that's mostly true, it doesn't mean that you have to give up your fitness. It's time to take a look at the world's oldest bodybuilder.

Jim Arrington is ninety years old, making him the world's oldest bodybuilder. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords It's great to stay fit as you age, but it requires an entirely different level of both strength and dedication to continue being a bodybuilder as you progress further into your twilight years. While rare, some people have achieved exactly that, continuing to build their bodies longer than most others even expect to live. So, who holds the world record for being the oldest bodybuilder in the world? Who is this 90-year-old bodybuilder, and how is he still going? Oh, and who is the oldest female bodybuilder? Let's take a look!

Who is the oldest bodybuilder in the world?

Jim Arrington is officially the world's oldest bodybuilder, at the tender age of 90. He was granted his title by Guinness World Records seven years ago when he was eighty-three. Nowadays, Jim the gym rat is still competing in competitions and lifting like an absolute champion. With an origin story dating back to before Queen Elizabeth II even ascended to the UK throne more than seventy years ago, Jim Arrington is one of the most extraordinary athletes in history. His longevity is what makes his story so compelling - something that he attributes to a "no pain, no gain" philosophy. Even today, Arrington competes in competitions and manages to train at least three times a week - each session taking around two hours to complete. He recently revealed to Guinness World Records that he has competed in more than sixty competitions and has no plans to slow down. While his body shows the signs of old age, you can't deny that he is one ripped-as-heck 90-year-old - and probably not someone you'd want to arm wrestle!

Meet Jim Arrington, the 90-year-old bodybuilder

In an article for Men's Health back in September 2022, Arrington went into more detail as to how his bodybuilding journey began and how he has managed to keep it going all of these years. Arrington began his journey back in 1947 when he realized that he wasn't very healthy and made it his mission to fix that. "I've stuck at it for more than 75 years because I'm still goal-orientated," he said. "I entered the over-80s, but I'm trying to convince them that they should have an over-90s! The other thing is that for some reason, and I can't understand it, people seem to be inspired by me." Arrington is also not shy to share the difficulties he faces as a 90-year-old bodybuilder and how he's not as strong as he used to be: "At my age, your body's a lot more fragile. You have to be more careful when you're training, and you can't abuse it — your tendons have a tendency to want to detach." It's not all about strength, though, because Jim Arrington's story as the oldest-ever bodybuilder is a strong example of how, if you put your mind to staying fit and healthy, you can live a long and good life.

Oldest female bodybuilder

At 87 years of age, Ernestine Shepherd is considered by many to be the world's oldest female bodybuilder. She puts her success down to her diet and a strict gym routine that she has kept as intense as possible despite her growing age. Inspired to stay healthy for as long as she can, this is one impressive bodybuilder. She's also remarkably present on social media for someone of her age, sporting an almost 100,000 follower-strong Instagram page to which she posts motivational messages and photos of her mid-workout. Upon inspection, it's pretty clear that Shepherd uses her new-found fame to promote healthy living, her religion, and a lot of love for the people around her. Shepherd still competes in competitions, works out at the gym multiple times a week, and inspires others to keep improving their bodies even as they get older - she's a true inspiration!

These elderly bodybuilders are certainly worth admiring!