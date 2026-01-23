Canada's Carney issues response to Trump insults in new speech: "Canada doesn't live because of the US"

Quebec City, Canada - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Thursday issued an impassioned response to US President Donald Trump 's inflammatory remarks at the World Economic Forum.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney slammed President Donald Trump for claiming that Canada "lives" because of the US. © AFP/Dave Chan

"Canada and the United States have built a remarkable partnership in the economy, in security, and in rich cultural exchange," Carney said during an address in Quebec City on Thursday.

"But Canada doesn't live because of the United States. Canada thrives because we are Canadian," he said.

The comments followed Trump's address to the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, during which he mocked Canada on stage.

"I watched your prime minister yesterday. He wasn't so grateful," Trump said during his address. "Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements."

Carney had previously pointed to a "rupture" in the US-led international order during a speech in Davos on Tuesday and called out the Trump administration for its aggression toward its purported allies.

He said on Thursday that Canada should serve as a model in an era of "democratic decline."

"Canada can't solve all the world's problems, but we can show that another way is possible, that the arc of history isn't destined to be warped toward authoritarianism and exclusion," Carney insisted.

"What makes Canada a great country? It's a great country for everyone. It's the greatest country in the world to be a regular person," he added.