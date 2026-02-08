Haiti's transitional council hands power to US-backed prime minister

Port-Au-Prince, Haiti - Haiti 's presidential transitional council, which has run the Caribbean nation for nearly two years, on Saturday handed power to US-backed Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime.

Haiti's Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils Aime speaks during a ceremony in Port-au-Prince on February 7, 2026. © REUTERS

The transfer of power between the nine-member council, created in April 2024, and 54-year-old businessman Fils-Aime took place under tight security, given Haiti's unstable political climate.

"Our watchwords are clear: security, political dialogue, elections, stability. Mr Prime Minister, in this historic moment, I know that you are gauging the depth of the responsibility you are taking on for the country," council president Laurent Saint-Cyr told Fils-Aime.

Fils-Aime is now the country's only politician with executive power. He faces the daunting task of organizing elections with the backing of a polarized political establishment.

For years, Haiti has been in the throes of deadly gang violence, with frequent murders, rapes, and kidnappings. Elections have not taken place since 2016, and the country has not had a president since Jovenel Moise was assassinated in July 2021.

Cycles of debt, poverty, violence, and political turmoil have plagued the first Black republic amid a long history of French and US colonialism and intervention.

The UN Permanent Forum on People of African Descent released a position paper last year outlining the historical roots of the current human rights crisis in Haiti, which it found to be inherently linked to the Western legacy of enslavement and colonialism.