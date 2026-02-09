Mexico defies Trump with humanitarian aid to Cuba: "You cannot strangle a people like this"

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexico sent two shipments of humanitarian aid to Cuba, its foreign ministry confirmed on Sunday, relieving pressure on the island nation as it endures a brutal blockade imposed by US President Donald Trump .

Mexico sent two massive ships of humanitarian aid to Cuba, defying increasing pressure from President Donald Trump's administration. © Collage: Press Release 02.08.2026/Gobierno de México

The shipment contained 814 tons of aid, amid Trump threats to impose major tariffs for any country that sends oil to Cuba.

Mexico's foreign ministry confirmed in a press release that the two navy ships taking supplies to Cuba left on Sunday and are expected to arrive in four days.

They are carrying fresh and powdered milk, meat, beans, rice, and personal hygiene items. An additional 1500 tons of food aid are also waiting to be shipped, it added.

Cuba's already embattled economy has plummeted further since the Trump administration blocked its supply of oil and abducted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, a major ally of Havana.

Trump has expressed a willingness to work with interim leader Delcy Rodriguez, Maduro's former vice president, provided she toes Washington's line and grants access to Venezuela's vast oil resources.

Last year, Mexico shipped almost $500 million worth of oil and petroleum derivatives to Cuba. Since being cut off from Venezuelan oil, Cuba has clung to Mexico as one of its last remaining sources.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has previously warned that Trump's actions could trigger a shocking "humanitarian crisis" in Cuba and has vowed to use all "diplomatic channels" to resolve tensions.

On Monday, she told reporters: " The sanction being imposed on countries that sell oil to Cuba is very unfair... sanctions that harm the people are not right."

Sheinbaum continued: "We will continue supporting them and taking all necessary diplomatic actions to restore oil shipments."