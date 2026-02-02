New US top diplomat in Venezuela discusses post-Maduro "transition" with interim leader

Caracas, Venezuela - Washington's new top diplomat in Venezuela said that in a meeting Monday with the country's interim president she addressed the issue of a transition after the ousting of Nicolas Maduro .

This view shows the US Embassy in Caracas on Saturday. © Pedro MATTEY / AFP

Chief of mission Laura Dogu said on X that she talked with Delcy Rodriguez about US plans for "stabilization, economic recovery, reconciliation and transition."

Dogu's statement, released on the US embassy's account, was accompanied by a photograph of her speaking with Rodriguez.

In addition to meeting with Dogu, Rodriguez made several key appointments to her presidential cabinet on Monday, including tapping former foreign minister Felix Plasencia to lead Venezuela's diplomatic mission in the US.

His appointment marked a pivotal change in diplomatic relations between Caracas and Washington, which were severed in 2019 after the US refused to recognize Maduro's re-election, instead opting to support a parallel government led by then-opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Rodriguez also appointed Daniella Cabello – the daughter of Venezuela's powerful interior minister, Diosdado Cabello – as her cabinet's tourism minister.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado told reporters during a video call Monday that she would be willing to meet with Rodriguez "if it's necessary" in order to establish a "transition timeline."