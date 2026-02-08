Romanian president invited to first meeting of Trump's "Board of Peace"

Bucharest, Romania - Romanian President Nicusor Dan said Sunday he had received an invitation to attend the inaugural meeting of President Donald Trump 's "Board of Peace" in Washington on February 19.

Dan, writing on his Facebook page, said Romania had not yet made a decision as to whether it would participate.

That would depend, he said, "on discussions with our US partners on the format of the meeting for countries like Romania, which are not currently members of the Board but which wish to be part of it on condition its charter is revised."

On Saturday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he, too, had received an invitation to attend the meeting, and that he intended to go.

Trump launched his "Board of Peace" at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January.

Some 19 countries have signed the board's founding charter.

Originally designed to oversee the Gaza truce and post-war reconstruction, the board's mandate has since expanded, prompting concerns among critics that it could evolve into a rival to the United Nations.