Body mod addict goes to extreme lengths to become real life Barbie!
Los Angeles, California - In an attempt to become the world's first real-life Barbie doll, Swedish model Ashley Kimberly Khloe Skönhet has forked out thousands of dollars for extreme body mods – but nothing quite like her next biggest project.
At 28-years-old, Ashley has already spent more than $80,000 on extreme surgeries to make herself look more and more like Mattel's iconic doll.
Obsessed with Barbie-like models and stars like Pamela Anderson, Skönhet has had three breast enlargements, a butt job, lots of Botox, a brow lift, and two rhinoplasties. She even had something called "fox eyes" done.
Yet she's not done yet, and still wants to "go further and further with surgery."
Ashley told the Mirror that she now plans to have several ribs removed!
Real life Barbie wants to feel more like herself
Ashley Kimberly Khloe Skönhet first began her radical transformation at the age of just 18, largely because she believed herself to have small breasts. Nowadays, though, her look is so radical that she faces criticism.
"My next surgery will be rib removal and a breast enlargement, as well as a waist reduction to have the smallest waist," she explained. "For many people, I'm aesthetically exaggerated. But for others, I'm an example to follow and a woman to idolize."
Skönhet has been getting plenty of attention on account her radical look. On Instagram, where she goes as @ashleykimkhloebackup and has almost 200K followers.
"I want to feel like myself all the time and always do what I feel like doing, including the constant desire to change my appearance," she insisted.
"Everything I did was well-thought-out, and I don't look much at the negative comments, they don't affect me in the slightest," Ashley added. "I don't regret anything about my life, I love it."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ashleykimkhloebackup