Body mod addict goes to extreme lengths to become real life Barbie!

Los Angeles, California - In an attempt to become the world's first real-life Barbie doll, Swedish model Ashley Kimberly Khloe Skönhet has forked out thousands of dollars for extreme body mods – but nothing quite like her next biggest project.

Ashley Kimberly Khloe Skönhet has spent years turning herself into a real-life Barbie. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ashleykimkhloebackup

At 28-years-old, Ashley has already spent more than $80,000 on extreme surgeries to make herself look more and more like Mattel's iconic doll.

Obsessed with Barbie-like models and stars like Pamela Anderson, Skönhet has had three breast enlargements, a butt job, lots of Botox, a brow lift, and two rhinoplasties. She even had something called "fox eyes" done.

Yet she's not done yet, and still wants to "go further and further with surgery."

Ashley told the Mirror that she now plans to have several ribs removed!