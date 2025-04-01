Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre hurt in "serious" accident

Perth, Australia - Virginia Giuffre, a sex trafficking victim of disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein, has been injured in a "serious accident ," her agent said Tuesday.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre holds a photo of herself as a teen, when she says she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Prince Andrew, among others. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Giuffre – who accused Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was 17 – "is receiving medical care in the hospital," her agent Dini von Mueffling said in a statement to AFP.

"She greatly appreciates the support and well wishes people are sending."

Giuffre, a US and Australian citizen, has reportedly been living in Perth, Western Australia, but it was unclear where or when she was injured.

An Instagram post signed in her name Monday included a photo of her apparently lying in a hospital bed with bruises and grazing around her left eye, forehead, and nose.

"I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can," it said.

"I've gone into kidney renal failure, they've given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology. I'm ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time."