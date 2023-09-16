California sues oil giants, alleging climate risks deception

Sacramento, California - The state of California sued five of the world's largest oil companies on Friday, alleging the firms caused billions of dollars in damages and misled the public by minimizing the risks from fossil fuels, The New York Times reported.

Activists hold signs while participating in a Climate Strike rally on September 15, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. © Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

It follows numerous other cases brought by US cities, counties, and states against fossil fuel interests over the impact of climate change as well as alleged disinformation campaigns spanning decades.



The civil case was filed in superior court in San Francisco against Exxon Mobil, Shell, BP, ConocoPhillips, and Chevron, which is headquartered in California. The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, is also a defendant in the case, The New York Times said.

The companies and their allies "intentionally downplayed the risks posed by fossil fuels to the public, even though they understood that their products were likely to lead to significant global warming," dating back to the 1950s, the suit alleged, according to the newspaper.

Representatives of the defendants did not immediately reply to requests for comment, it added.