California sues Trump for scrapping state's EV rules

San Francisco, California - California sued Donald Trump 's administration Thursday over his move to scrap the state's tailpipe emission rules and its drive to phase out gas-powered cars.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta (r.) has announced a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's bid to scrap the state's tailpipe emission rules. © JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"The President's divisive, partisan agenda is jeopardizing our lives, our economy and our environment," California Attorney General Rob Bonta said.

"It's reckless, it's illegal, and because of it, we'll be seeing the Trump administration in court again for the 26th time."

California, which is home to around 40 million people, has long used a waiver in the Clean Air Act to set its own emissions standards as it tries to mitigate some of the worst air pollution in the country.

Under that authority, which Bonta said has not been contested by successive Republican and Democratic administrations, the state plans to phase out the sale of gas-powered cars by 2035.

The size of the automarket in the state – and the fact that several other states follow its lead – means automakers frequently use its standards nationwide.