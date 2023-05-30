Los Angeles woman gets double surprise in lottery scratch card

Los Angeles, California - A California woman's good day got even better after she found out her winning lottery scratch card brought even greater returns than initially expected.

A woman in California named Ruby Evans hit the $2-million jackpot with her purchase of an Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers ticket (stock image). © 123RF/payphoto

Many people dream of winning the lottery. After all, what could be better than buying a common scratch card only to find out it's a big hit?

That's what happened to a woman named Ruby Evans in Compton, a suburb of Los Angeles.

According to the Daily Mail, Evans initially believed her winnings came out to $2,000 – hardly a drop in the bucket for most Americans.

But the good news got even better when she realized there were a couple more zeros added to the sum.

In total, Evans won $2 million after buying an Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers ticket at a Sweet Time Donuts shop.

She scratched the ticket off in her car in the parking lot and initially only saw $2,000 listed as her winnings.