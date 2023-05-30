Los Angeles woman gets double surprise in lottery scratch card
Los Angeles, California - A California woman's good day got even better after she found out her winning lottery scratch card brought even greater returns than initially expected.
Many people dream of winning the lottery. After all, what could be better than buying a common scratch card only to find out it's a big hit?
That's what happened to a woman named Ruby Evans in Compton, a suburb of Los Angeles.
According to the Daily Mail, Evans initially believed her winnings came out to $2,000 – hardly a drop in the bucket for most Americans.
But the good news got even better when she realized there were a couple more zeros added to the sum.
In total, Evans won $2 million after buying an Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers ticket at a Sweet Time Donuts shop.
She scratched the ticket off in her car in the parking lot and initially only saw $2,000 listed as her winnings.
Ruby Evans' good luck keeps coming
It wasn't until the lucky winner returned to the store that she learned of her extreme good fortune.
When the man behind the counter scanned the ticket, Evans found out she had hit the jackpot.
It wasn't the first time Evans struck it lucky with a scratch-off ticket. In 2013, she won $100,000 in a contest.
After becoming a millionaire, Evans' good luck continued with another ticket that same day giving her an extra $5,000.
"I'll tell you what, this is a big blessing. It's given me a chance to pay off my bills, my mortgage, and help my daughters," Evans told the California Lottery. "I'm having fun."
Cover photo: 123RF/payphoto