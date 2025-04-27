All eyes turn to conclave after Pope Francis' funeral – here's what to expect

Vatican City - With Pope Francis laid to rest, all eyes turn now to the conclave, the secretive meeting of cardinals set to convene within days to elect a new head of the Catholic Church.

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re blesses the coffin as he leads the funeral mass of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on April 26, 2025. © REUTERS

Alongside world leaders and reigning monarchs, an estimated 400,000 people turned out on Saturday for the Argentine pontiff's funeral at the Vatican and burial in Rome.

The crowds were a testament to the popularity of Francis, an energetic reformer who championed the poorest and most vulnerable.

Many of those mourning the late pope, who died on Monday aged 88, expressed anxiety about who would succeed him.

"He ended up transforming the Church into something more normal, more human," said Romina Cacciatore (48), an Argentinian translator living in Italy. "I'm worried about what's coming."

On Monday morning, at 9:00 AM, cardinals will hold their fifth general meeting since the pope's death, at which they are expected to announce a date for the conclave.

Held behind locked doors in the frescoed Sistine Chapel, the election of a pope has been a subject of public fascination for centuries.

Cardinal-electors will cast four votes a day until one candidate secures a two-thirds majority, a result broadcast to the waiting world by burning papers that emit white smoke.

Luxembourg Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich said last week he expected the conclave to take place on May 5 or 6 – shortly after the nine days of papal mourning, which ends on May 4.

German Cardinal Reinhard Marx told reporters Saturday the conclave would last just "a few days."