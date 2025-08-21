Mexico's Claudia Sheinbaum denies US-announced joint anti-cartel initiative

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday shot down a statement by the US Drug Enforcement Agency that announced a joint initiative targeting drug cartel "gatekeepers" along the US-Mexico border.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has denied a statement from the US Drug Enforcement Agency about a "bold bilateral initiative" to combat drug cartels. © Aysha Chumacero / AFP

"The DEA issued a statement, we don't know the basis for it. We haven't reached any agreement, nor have our security agencies, with the DEA," Sheinbaum said at her morning press conference.

A statement from the DEA on Monday described a "bold bilateral initiative" with Mexico targeting "operatives who control the smuggling corridors along the Southwest Border."

The program "brings together Mexican investigators with US law enforcement, prosecutors, defense officials, and members of the intelligence community," the DEA statement said.

Sheinbaum said that a group of Mexican police officers is participating in a training in Texas, and a bilateral agreement "in the works for several months" is about to be signed, but "there is nothing more."

"Any joint statement must be done jointly. We won't confirm any statement issued by the United States when the Mexican government has not been consulted," she said.

In its statement Monday, DEA administrator Terrance Cole said the new initiative and training program "show how we will fight – by planning and operating side by side with our Mexican partners."