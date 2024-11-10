American and British warplanes launch latest strikes on Yemen

Sanaa, Yemen - US and UK warplanes staged multiple strikes Saturday night on Yemen , including the capital of Sanaa.

Yemenis unfurl a giant Palestinian flag during a rally in solidarity with Gaza and Lebanon in the capital of Sanaa on November 8, 2024. © MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP

The Pentagon said it had targeted advanced weapons storage facilities in the air raids.

The facilities reportedly contained various weapons used to target military and civilian vessels navigating international waters throughout the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, according to information provided to AFP by the Pentagon.

The Al Masirah television network reported three American and British raids that targeted the capital Sanaa's southern Al Sabeen district.

"Eyewitnesses said they heard intense flying, along with explosions in different parts of the capital Sanaa," Al Masirah said.

The US and Britain have repeatedly struck Yemen since January in a bid to prevent Yemeni attacks on Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The Houthis say the strikes are intended to signal solidarity with Palestinians during the Gaza genocide.

Saturday's strikes come three days after the Houthi's leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi criticized US president-elect Donald Trump for supporting Israel.