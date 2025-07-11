US, South Korea, and Japan top military chiefs meet in Seoul amid Trump tariff threat

Seoul, South Korea - The top military chiefs of the US, South Korea , and Japan met in Seoul Friday, as President Donald Trump ups the pressure over defense spending and trade.

From l. to r.: US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, South Korea's Admiral Kim Myung-soo, and Japan's General Yoshihide Yoshida pose during the Trilateral Chiefs of Defense meeting at the Defense Ministry in Seoul on July 11, 2025. © AHN YOUNG-JOON / POOL / AFP

General Dan Caine, the top US military officer, held talks with his South Korean counterpart Kim Myung-soo, and Japan's General Yoshihide Yoshida, as part of an annual meeting on regional security.

They discussed growing military ties between Moscow and Pyongyang, which has sent weapons and thousands of troops for Russia's war in Ukraine.

The talks covered "the potential transfer of military technology from Russia to the DPRK," the three military chiefs said in a statement which used North Korea's official name.

They called on the nuclear-armed North to "immediately cease" all such unlawful activities.

Speaking at the start of the trilateral talks, Caine said that North Korea and China are both "undergoing an unprecedented military build up with a clear and unambiguous intent to move forward with their own agendas."

"We need to be mindful of that, we need to be able to demonstrate resolve, to be entrepreneurial and proactive in our partnerships," he added.