Philippines President Marcos to visit US amid Trump trade war

Manila, Philippines - Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos will visit the US from July 20 to 22, Manila’s department of foreign affairs said Friday, after the country was hit with trade tariffs of 20% imposed by Washington.

The Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos is due to visit the US from July 20-22, 2025. © JAM STA ROSA / AFP

"We are working with the U.S. State Department to finalize the details of the visit," the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Jose Manuel Romualdez, the Philippine ambassador to the US, told AFP Friday that Marcos is set to meet with President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to discuss "defense and economic ties."

Manila and Washington have deepened their cooperation since Marcos took office in 2022 and began pushing back on Beijing's South China Sea claims.

Bound by a 1951 mutual defense treaty, the two allies conduct frequent maritime exercises in the disputed waterway with Washington warning that it is committed to defend the Philippines if Filipino forces or vessels come under attack.