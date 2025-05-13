Avid social media user Pope Leo XIV takes over official papal accounts

Vatican City - His election may have been announced with white smoke, but Pope Leo XIV will communicate with the Catholic faithful on X and Instagram , the Vatican said Tuesday.

Pope Leo XIV gestures during an audience to representatives of the media, at Paul-VI hall in The Vatican, on Monday. © Tiziana FABI / AFP

Robert Prevost was a regular user of X (formerly known as Twitter) before last Thursday, becoming the first ever US pope, unafraid to tackle prickly political issues.

Now, as pontiff, he will inherit the official @Pontifex accounts on X used by his predecessors Pope Francis and Pope Benedict XVI before him.

Published in nine languages – English, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, French, German, Polish, Arabic, and Latin – they have a total of 52 million followers, the Vatican said.

On Instagram, the new pope's only official account is called @Pontifex – Pope Leo XIV.

"The Holy Father Leo XIV has chosen to maintain an active social media presence through the official papal accounts on X and Instagram," the Vatican said in a statement.

Through his personal @drprevost account on X over the years, Prevost amplified criticism of US President Donald Trump's immigration policies, pilloried Vice President JD Vance, and called for racial justice.

If the content published by Pope Francis is any guide, Leo's papal posts are likely to be less controversial, comprising mostly excerpts of prayers and homilies.

His first Instagram post on Tuesday was taken from his inaugural public address, beginning with the words: "Peace be with you all!"

The pontiff on Tuesday celebrated mass in Rome with other members of his religious order, the Augustinians, and then had lunch with them – a regular routine of his when he was a cardinal, according to Vatican News.

A small crowd gathered outside to meet him in a private visit to the order, where the spirit of community plays a key role.